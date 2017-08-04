KDAO.COM Sports Report August 4th

Coaches Comments

Grundy Center Football Coach Brent Thoren said he has good numbers and great energy at camp this week.

South Hardin Football Coach Nick Eller says they are focusing on getting the kids in great shape.

BCLUW Volleyball Coach Kristen Garber says with the success they’ve had the last couple of years a number of girls are coming out for the team.

West Marshall Cross Country Coach Cynthia Hilleman said a lot of kids did some summer running.

