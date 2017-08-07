KDAO.COM Sports Report August 7th

Coaches Comments

The East Marshall Volleyball team begins practice today. First year Mustang Volleyball coach Terri Westendorf says all the girls have a clean slate.

Today practice begins for the BCLUW Volleyball team. Comet Volleyball coach Kristen Garber describes what practice will be like this early.

The Grundy Center Football team starts practice today. Coach Brent Thoren said he has very good numbers.

The BCLUW Football team begins practice today. Last week they held a camp and BCLUW Football Coach Anthony Jahr says the Freshman will be working beside the Seniors.

Click This Link For Previous Sports Reports