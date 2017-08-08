KDAO.COM Sports Report August 8th

Special Information on the GR and Grundy Center Football game August 25th which is the 99th and possibly last meeting with GR dropping down to 8 player football next season.

Coaches Comments

The BCLUW Football team is into week one of practice. Comet Head Football Coach Anthony Jahr said he likes this group of Seniors.

The MHS Boys Golf team is week one of practice. Their first meet is Thursday vs Dowling. Marshalltown Golf Coach Lucas Johnson talked about practice on a short week.

The East Marshall Football team is in week two of practice. They open the season next Friday Night at home vs Eddyville Blakesburg Freemont.Mustang Football Coach Matt Bandstra said he’d like to have a few warmer days to practice in.

The GMG Football team is in week one of practice. Wolverine Football Coach Mike Spurlin said he likes his numbers and energy in practice.

MHS Football team doing an open practice Friday Night at 5 PM at Cole Field. Bring a bottle of Gatorade to get in. Food will be served for a price.

