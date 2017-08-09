KDAO.COM Sports Report August 9th

The MHS Football team holding an Open Practice at Cole Field Friday Night at 5 p.m. Admission is a bottle of Gatorade.

Iowa Men’s Basketball team on a trip overseas. The Hawkeyes won their 1st game 99 to 65 over German All-Stars.

Coaches Comments

The MHS Boys Golf team opens the season tomorrow at Dowling. Bobcat Boys Golf Coach Lucas Johnson describes his team this year.

The MHS Volleyball team is in week one of practice. Bobcat Volleyball Coach Chris Brees talks about what things are important early in the season.

The East Marshall Football team opens the season a week from Friday at home vs Eddyville Blakesburg Freemont. Mustang Football Coach Matt Bandstra talks about a big change in practice this week compared to last.

The East Marshall Cross Country Team is in week one of practice. Mustang Cross Country Coach Trent Taylor talks about what they stress during the first week.

