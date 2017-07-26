KDAO.Com Sports Report July 26th

Comments from 4 Area High School Coaches.

West Marshall Football Coach Cody Hackett talks about what his team has done this Summer in the weight room and some of the 7 on 7 tournaments they played in.

East Marshall Football Coach Matt Bandstra describes the camp going on this week. Both West Marshall and East Marshall will play week zero games on August 18th.

East Marshall Volleyball coach Terri Westendorf talks about the importance of attending camp next week.

GR Football Coach John Olson talks about the Community Support the Rebels have.

