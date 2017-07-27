KDAO.Com Sports Report July 27th

Comments from 4 Area High School Coaches.

East Marshall High School Football Coach Matt Bandstra describes the two different camps the Mustangs are running for different age groups this week.



BCLUW High School Football Coach Anthony Jahr talks about what Varsity Camp will be like next week.

GMG High School Football Coach Mike Spurlin talks about his Seniors taking charge of the team this Summer.

GMG High School Volleyball Coach Adam Bauder talks about the good experience his girls had at a team camp at UNI.