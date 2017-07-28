KDAO.COM Sports Report July 28th

6 Marshalltown Softball Players Named to the Honorable Mention list for the CIML Iowa Conference.

Comments from 4 High School Coaches.

Marshalltown Volleyball Coach Chris Brees on how valuable their camp is this week with Practice starting a week from Monday.

Grundy Center Volleyball Coach Lori Willis talks about looking forward to a camp today and tomorrow at Wartburg College.

GMG Volleyball Coach Adam Bauder hopes after back to back good season he will have more number out this year.

East Marshall Football Coach Matt Bandstra talks about the number out this year.

Click This Link For Previous Sports Reports