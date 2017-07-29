All-State Softball Selections Named!

Comments from 4 High School Coaches.

Marshalltown Volleyball Coach Chris Brees on taking the next week off then being ready next Monday to start practice.

West Marshall Football Coach Cody Hackett talks about his strong senior class.

East Marshall Volleyball Coach Terri Westendorf says the girls need to attend camp next week.

GMG Volleyball Coach Adam Bauder on the Importance of team camp next week.

http://kdao.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/KDAO.COM-SPORTS-REPORT-JULY-29TH.mp3

Click This Link For Previous Sports Reports