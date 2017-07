By Andy Jennings on July 31, 2017

Comments from 4 High School Coaches.

West Marshall Football Coach Cody Hackett talks about what impact starting practice a week early has.

East Marshall Football Coach Matt Bandstra describes the first 3 days of practice which are non-contact.

MHS Volleyball Coach Chris Brees says Camp came at a great time for his team.

GMG Volleyball Coach Adam Bauder says even in camp the coaches are always doing player evaluations.

