KDAO.COM Sports Report November 1st

Regional Final Volleyball

#8 North Tama beat Coon Rapids Bayard in 3: 25/10, 25/18, 25/18. This will be North Tama’s first trip to the State Volleyball Tournament. The Redhawks will play 2nd rated Springville on Wednesday November 8th at 8 p.m.

#3 Grundy Center beat Pella Christian in 4: 25/19, 25/19, 19/25, 25/19. Grundy Center will play 6th rated Sidney on Wednesday November 8th at 4 p.m.

MCC

The MCC Men’s Soccer team saw their season come to an end in the Region 11 Semifinals at Iowa Western as they lost 1 to 0. This was the 2nd time Iowa Western beat MCC 1 to 0. The Tigers finish the season at 13-3.

Audio cuts

Grundy Center VB Players, Landry Luhring, Hailey Wallis and Brooke Flater & Grundy Center VB Coach Lori Willis

Tonight’s Sports

The MCC Women’s Basketball team opens the season by hosting the William Penn JV Team at 6 p.m. in the Student Activity Center.