KDAO.COM Sports Report November 2nd

The MCC Women’s Basketball team lost their season opener at Home to the William Penn JV Team 68 to 46. Alyssa Roth led the Tigers with 16 points but MCC had a tough night, shooting just 24 percent.

The MCC Men’s Basketball team opens the season by hosting the Graceland JV team at 7:00 p.m. in the Student Activity Center.

