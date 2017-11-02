Don't miss
    KDAO.COM Sports Report November 2nd

    By on November 2, 2017

    MCC

    The MCC Women’s Basketball team lost their season opener at Home to the William Penn JV Team 68 to 46. Alyssa Roth led the Tigers with 16 points but MCC had a tough night, shooting just 24 percent.

    Audio Cuts

    Grundy Center VB Players Hailey Wallis and Kylie Willis

    Grundy Center VB Coach Lori Willis

    GR FB Coach John Olson

    Tonight’s Sports

    The MCC Men’s Basketball team opens the season by hosting the Graceland JV team at 7:00 p.m. in the Student Activity Center.
     

     

