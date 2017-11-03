KDAO.COM Sports Report November 3RD

MCC Sports

The MCC Men’s Basketball team started the year with a 30 point victory over the the Graceland JV team 93 to 63 last night. MCC had 4 players score in double figures led by Mohamed Thiam who had a double double with 19 points and 16 rebounds.

Class A Quarterfinal Football 7:00 p.m.

GR (9-1) at Saint Ansgar (10-0): You can hear the game on Soft Rock 99.5 or by clicking this link http://kdao.com/gr-at-saint-ansgar-class-a-quarterfinal/

Girls State Swim Meet being held at the Marshalltown Y. Tonight is the Diving Competition with Marshalltown’s Alli and Sami Trowbridge Diving. The Action starts at 5:00 p.m.