KDAO.COM Sports Report November 6th

The MCC Women’s Volleyball team saw their season come to an end Saturday in the Regional Tournament. The Tigers lost in 4 Games to Indian Hills but had one last chance to advance in the double elimination tournament. They would be swept by Vincennes University to finish the season 20 and 16.

Grundy Center VB Coach Lori Willis and Player Brooke Flater

Men’s Basketball 7:00 p.m.

MCC (1-0) Hosts Iowa Central (1-0)

Preview: The Tigers got 19 points and 16 Rebounds from Mohamed Thiam in their season opening win vs the Graceland JV Team.

Tray Croft had 24 points for the Tritons in their season opening win vs the Grand View JV Team.