    KDAO.COM Sports Report October 10th

    October 10, 2017

     

    High School Football Scores: Games were Postponed Friday

    West Marshall 48 South Hardin 0: West Marshall is 2 and 2 in District play they can still make the playoffs via a wildcard spot.

    North Tama 33 Grand View Christian 20.

    Audio Cuts: GR Football Coach John Olson and GC Volleyball Coach Lori Willis

    Today’s Sports Schedule

    In Volleyball: MHS at Dowling, BCLUW at A-P, GR vs Valley Lutheran, Grundy Center vs South Hardin.

    MHS Girls Swim team host’s Fort Dodge.

    Cross Country at Laporte City: East Marshall, North Tama and South Hardin competing.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

