KDAO.COM Sports Report October 10th
By Andy Jennings on October 10, 2017
High School Football Scores: Games were Postponed Friday
West Marshall 48 South Hardin 0: West Marshall is 2 and 2 in District play they can still make the playoffs via a wildcard spot.
North Tama 33 Grand View Christian 20.
Audio Cuts: GR Football Coach John Olson and GC Volleyball Coach Lori Willis
Today’s Sports Schedule
In Volleyball: MHS at Dowling, BCLUW at A-P, GR vs Valley Lutheran, Grundy Center vs South Hardin.
MHS Girls Swim team host’s Fort Dodge.
Cross Country at Laporte City: East Marshall, North Tama and South Hardin competing.