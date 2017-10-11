KDAO.COM Sports Report October 11th

In Volleyball #11 Dowling beat Marshalltown in 3 Games, #3 Grundy Center beat South Hardin in 3, BCLUW beat A-P in a 5 Set Thriller, GR Swept Valley Lutheran in 3, IF-A beat AGWSR in 4, Nevada over Saydel in 3.

The MHS Girl’s Swim team lost on Senior night to Fort Dodge 116 to 70. Zoe Beals won the 50 yard Freestyle and took 2nd in the 100 yard freestyle. The team of Beals, Herrera, Jorgenson and Hrabak won the 200 Freestyle relay. Also Alli and Sami Trowbridge took 1st and 2nd in Diving.

The IFA-AGWSR Cross Country teams competed at the North Central Conference Meet. The Girls took 2nd, Aubrie Fisher was the top finisher in 2nd place. The Boys placed 4th, Braden Penning was the top finisher in 12th.

Audio Cuts: GC Volleyball Coach Lori Willis, and EM Football Coach Matt Bandstra.