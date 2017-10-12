KDAO.COM Sports Report October 12th

The #14 Rated MCC Men’s Soccer team upset #5 Indian Hills 2 to 1 at Home. Rafael Vacas scored the game tying goal in the 72nd minute. Roger De La Villa scored the game winner in the 84th minute. MCC Clinched a Playoff Spot in the Region 11 Tournament with the win.

Audio Cuts: MHS Boy’s XC Coach Chad Pietig, South Hardin XC Coach Mike Olson and East Marshall XC Coach Trent Taylor.

Today’s Sports

MHS will host the big CIML Conference Cross Country Meet at MCC. JV Races start at 4 p.m.

The Iowa Star Conference Cross Country Meet will be held at Wartburg College with North Tama, GMG, and Colo-Nesco on hand.

In Volleyball it’s Pink out night at the MHS RoundHouse when Marshalltown hosts #15 Johnston.

Other Matches: GR at #8 North Tama, East Marshall at GMG, and South Hardin at Colo-Nesco.