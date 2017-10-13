KDAO.COM Sports Report October 13th

In Volleyball Marshalltown beat Johnston in 3 Games (25/21, 25/21, 25/16). East Marshall over GMG in 3 (25/8, 25/21, 25/16). South Hardin beat Colo-Nesco in 3 ( 25/15, 25/19, 25/18). #8 North Tama beat GR in 4 ( 21/25, 25/18, 25/17, 25/13). AGWSR beat CAL (25/10, 25/10) and Baxter (27/25, 25/21).

The MHS Cross Country Team’s hosted the CIML Conference Meet. The boys took 5th and the girls 6th. For the boys Javier Rodriguez took 21st and Luke Pederson 22nd. For the Girl’s Kaci Uhde placed 29th and Jade Tejada 30th.

Audio Cuts: MHS Boy’s XC Coach Chad Pietig and MHS Girl’s XC Coach Stacy O’Hare.

Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

7:00 p.m. Kickoff

BCLUW (2-5 1-4) vs #10 Denver (6-1 5-0) Listen to the game on Soft Rock 99.5 or Click this Link http://kdao.com/bcluw-vs-denver-hs-football/

East Marshall (5-2 3-1) at A-P (6-1 3-1) EM Needs to win this week and next week vs Dike to win the District Title.

Colo-Nesco (5-2 4-1) vs Moravia (7-1 4-1) Basically a Playoff Game the Royals need to win this week and next to clinch the 2nd seed in the Playoffs.

AGWSR (4-3 2-2) at Janesville (5-2 3-1) AGWSR has to win took keep their playoff hopes alive.

South Hardin (1-7 0-5) vs Roland Story (3-4 2-2) Roland Story must win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

GMG (0-7 0-5) vs North Tama (2-5 1-4)

Grundy Center (3-4 2-3) vs North Butler (3-4 1-4) It’s Homecoming for Grundy Center.

Meskwaki (0-7 0-5) at Tri-County (1-7 1-4)

7:30 p.m. Kickoff

GR (6-1 4-1) vs Belle Plaine (6-1 5-0) at Independence. Watch the game by clicking this Link http://kdao.com/gr-vs-belle-plaine-hs-football/

West Marshall (4-3 2-2) at Saydel (4-3 1-3) West Marshall must win to keep their wildcard hopes alive.

Marshalltown (1-6 0-3) at SE Polk (4-3 2-1) You’ll be able to watch Video Replays of this Game Saturday Morning at 10 am and Sunday Night at 7:00 p.m. on KDAO-TV

South Tama (2-5 1-4) at Waverly Shell-Rock (6-1 4-1)