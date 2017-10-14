KDAO.COM Sports Report October 14th

High School Football Scores

SE Polk 52 Marshalltown 0

A-P 23 East Marshall 14

Roland Story 35 South Hardin 0

East Marshall needs to beat Dike New Hartford Friday Night with a West Marshall win at Roland Story to clinch the 2nd seed. A Roland Story win would create a 3 way tie and Dike New Hartford likely gets in with that scenario

West Marshall 46 Saydel 8

#9 GR 43 Belle Plaine 0

Hudson 64 Grand View Christian 7

GR can win the Class A District 5 Title with a win at Colfax Mingo and a Belle Plaine win vs Hudson. This would create a 3 way tie and GR would have the highest point total. A Hudson win over Belle Plaine and GR would be the #2 seed in the district and play on the road in the 1st round of the playoffs.

Moravia 30 Colo-Nesco 22

Colo-Nesco still technically alive they need a Melcher Dallas Win at Moravia. That would create a 3 way tie. A Royals 17 point win and a Moravia loss would put Colo-Nesco in.

Janesville 59 AGWSR 20

AGWSR eliminated from Playoff contention.

North Tama 37 GMG 6

Grundy Center 47 North Butler 0

Waverly Shell-Rock 61 South Tama 23

Tri-County 56 Meskwaki 12.

Audio Cuts: BCLUW VB Coach Kristen Garber and MHS VB Coach Chris Brees

Today is the day for the North Iowa Cedar League Conference Cross Country Meet. It’s taking place in Reinbeck starting at 9:30. Varsity Girls will run followed by the Varsity Boys.