KDAO.COM Sports Report October 17th
Audio Cuts: EM Volleyball Coach Teri Westendorf, GR Athletic Director John Olson, & WM Football Coach Cody Hackett.
Today’s Sports Schedule
Regional Volleyball at 7:00 p.m.
East Marshall (6-19) at BCLUW (20-5): Listen to the Game on Soft Rock 99.5 or Click this Link http://kdao.com/bcluw-vs-east-marshall-regional-volleyball/
BCLUW Won at East Marshall in 5 Games
Winner plays at Belle Plaine on October 23rd.
AGWSR (9-18) at GR (22-9)
GR Swept AGWSR 3 to 0 in Reinbeck in their only meeting.
Winner Plays at #1 Janesville on October 23rd.
Colo-Nesco (5-15) at Baxter (12-13)
Baxter swept Colo-Nesco 3 to 0 in their only meeting.
Winner plays at GMG on the 23rd.
Meskwaki (4-16) at BGM (3-24)
Winner plays at Iowa Valley
A-P (6-22) at Hudson (16-15)
Winner Plays at #3 Grundy Center on the 23rd.
Lynnville Sully (16-12) vs Collins Maxwell (17-7)
Winner Plays at #8 North Tama on the 23rd.