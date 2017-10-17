KDAO.COM Sports Report October 17th

Audio Cuts: EM Volleyball Coach Teri Westendorf, GR Athletic Director John Olson, & WM Football Coach Cody Hackett.

Today’s Sports Schedule

Regional Volleyball at 7:00 p.m.

East Marshall (6-19) at BCLUW (20-5): Listen to the Game on Soft Rock 99.5 or Click this Link http://kdao.com/bcluw-vs-east-marshall-regional-volleyball/

BCLUW Won at East Marshall in 5 Games

Winner plays at Belle Plaine on October 23rd.

AGWSR (9-18) at GR (22-9)

GR Swept AGWSR 3 to 0 in Reinbeck in their only meeting.

Winner Plays at #1 Janesville on October 23rd.

Colo-Nesco (5-15) at Baxter (12-13)

Baxter swept Colo-Nesco 3 to 0 in their only meeting.

Winner plays at GMG on the 23rd.

Meskwaki (4-16) at BGM (3-24)

Winner plays at Iowa Valley

A-P (6-22) at Hudson (16-15)

Winner Plays at #3 Grundy Center on the 23rd.

Lynnville Sully (16-12) vs Collins Maxwell (17-7)

Winner Plays at #8 North Tama on the 23rd.