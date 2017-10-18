KDAO.COM Sports Report October 18th

Regional Volleyball Scores

BCLUW Beat East Marshall (25/20, 25/19, 26/24). BCLUW will play at Belle Plaine Monday Night. You will be able to hear that Match on KDAO.com.

GR Swept AGWSR (25/13, 25/8, 25/21). AGWSR will play at #1 Janesville Monday Night.

Baxter beat Colo-Nesco in 3 Games. Baxter will play at GMG Monday Night.

Hudson beat A-P in 3 Games. Hudson will play at #3 Grundy Center Monday Night. You will be able to hear that match on Soft Rock 99.5 and online at KDAO.com.

Collins Maxwell beat Lynville Sully in 3. Collins Maxwell will play at #8 North Tama Monday Night.

BGM Ended Meskwaki’s season with a 3 set victory.

Check out the Updated Brackets with Last Night’s results by clicking this Link http://kdao.com/high-school-volleyball-regional-pairings-updated-with-1a-and-2a-results/

Audio Cuts: South Hardin XC Coach Mike Olson, West Marshall VB Coach Denise Coberley.

Tonight’s Sports

Regional Volleyball at 7:00 p.m.

PCM (10-19) at West Marshall (27-10): Listen to the match on Soft Rock 99.5 or Click this Link http://kdao.com/west-marshall-vs-pcm-regional-volleyball/

Nevada (21-15) at #12 Iowa Falls Alden (28-5): The Winner of this match will play either West Marshall or PCM.

#2 Columbus Catholic (30-8) at South Hardin (3-20)

MHS Girl’s Swim team at the CIML Conference Meet in Fort Dodge.