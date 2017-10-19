KDAO.COM Sports Report October 19th

Regional Volleyball

West Marshall beat PCM in 3: 25/7, 25/14, 25/12

#12 IA Falls Alden beat Nevada in 3: 25/16, 25/22, 25/22

West Marshall will play at #12 IA Falls Alden Tuesday Night in the Semifinals.

The MCC Volleyball team lost at Indian Hills in 4.

Audio Cuts: South Hardin XC Coach Mike Olson, West Marshall XC Coach Cynthia Hilleman, and West Marshall VB Coach Denise Coberely.

Today’s Sports

Area Cross Country Teams will try and qualify for State next Saturday at Fort Dodge. The Top 3 teams and top 15 individuals go to State from each District.

Marshalltown will host a Meet at MCC

South Hardin will be at Dike.

GC-GR, and West Marshall will run at Pella.

East Marshall will run in Iowa City.

BCLUW, GMG, and North Tama will go to Ottumwa.

Colo-Nesco will run at Eagle Grove.