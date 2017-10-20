KDAO.COM Sports Report October 20th

State Cross Country Qualifiers

Teams: South Hardin and East Marshall Boys.

Boy’s Individuals: BCLUW Caleb Silver, GC-GR Derek Ciddio, GMG Jackson Edens

Girl’s Individuals: GMG Kyla Wilkening, West Marshall Avril Sinning and Grace Girard, GC-GR Lilly Ehlers and Reegan Zinkula. IFA-AGWSR Aubrie Fisher and Ellie Meyer.

MHS Girl’s Swim Team 5th at CIML Conference Meet: Alli Trowbridge top Bobcat Finisher took 2nd in the Diving Competition. Twin Sister Sami placed 4th. Zoe Beals took 3rd in the 50 yard Freestyle.

High School Football Schedule

7:00 p.m. Kickoff

East Marshall (5-3 3-2) vs DNH (5-3 4-1): Watch the Game by clicking this Link http://kdao.com/east-marshall-vs-dike-new-hartford/

EM Needs a Win and Roland Story Loss to Clinch a Playoff Bid.

#9 GR (7-1 5-1) at Colfax Mingo (4-5 3-3): GR in with a Win/Still could win District Title if Belle Plaine beats Hudson.

Marshalltown (1-7 0-4) vs #3 Valley (7-1 4-0)

Colo-Nesco (5-3 4-2) at Tri County (2-7 2-4): The Royals still have an outside shot at a playoff spot. They need to win by 17 plus and hope Melcher Dallas upsets Moravia.

BGM (3-5 3-3) at North Tama (3-5 2-4)

GMG (0-8 0-6) at Grand View Christian (0-8 0-6)

AGWSR (4-4 2-3) at North Iowa (0-8 0-5)

BCLUW (2-6 1-5) at MFL-MAR-MAC (1-7 0-6)

Grundy Center (4-4 3-3) at West Fork (3-5 2-4)

Meskwaki (0-8 0-6) vs Seymour (0-8 0-6)

7:30 p.m. Kick

West Marshall (5-3 3-2) at Roland Story (4-4 3-2): Listen to the game on Soft Rock 99.5 or click this link http://kdao.com/west-marshall-at-roland-story/

West Marshall still has an outside shot at the playoffs. West Marshall needs to beat Roland Story, DNH Beat East Marshall and Saydel upset Aplington Parkersburg.

South Tama (2-6 1-5) at #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-0 6-0)