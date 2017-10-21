KDAO.COM Sports Report October 21st

High School Football Scores

West Marshall 22 Roland Story 20

Dike New Hartford 42 East Marshall 20

A-P 59 Saydel 12

Both EM and WM eliminated from the Playoffs.

GR 28 Colfax Mingo 7

Hudson 31 Belle Plaine 14

GR will open postseason play at Wapsie Valley on Friday Night. You’ll be able to hear that game on Soft Rock 99.5 and online at KDAO.com.

Colo-Nesco 34 Tri-County 28: The Royals needed a Moravia Loss which didn’t happen so they are eliminated.

#2 Valley 69 Marshalltown 0

BCLUW 27 MFL-MAR-MAC 12

BGM 29 North Tama 13

Grundy Center 40 West Fork 6

Meskwaki 36 Seymour 22

#1 CR Xavier 62 South Tama 7.