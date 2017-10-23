KDAO.COM Sports Report October 23rd

The 9th Rated MCC Men’s Soccer team lost at #12 Iowa Western 1 to 0 on Saturday. The Tigers could have clinched the conference title and 1st round bye with a win. Instead the loss drops MCC to the 3rd seed and they will play a Regional 1st Round Match on Saturday vs Northeast CC at Home. The Winner will play at the 2nd seed Iowa Western on Tuesday.

The MHS Boy’s Golf team received Individual Honors. Senior Nate Vance and Sophomore Cole Davis were named to the IAHSGCA All-Tournament First Team and 2017 All-State Team. Senior Tate Carlson and Junior JD Pollard were All-State Selections as well.

Audio Cuts: Grundy Center VB Coach Lori Willis, BCLUW VB Kristen Garber and MHS VB Coach Chris Brees.

Regional Volleyball Schedule

7:00 p.m. Match Time

Hudson (17-15) at #3 Grundy Center (33-6): Listen to the Match on Soft Rock 99.5 or Click Link http://kdao.com/grundy-center-vs-hudson-regional-volleyball/

BCLUW (21-5) at Belle Plaine (18-9) Listen to the Game by clicking this Link http://kdao.com/bcluw-at-belle-plaine-regional-volleyball/

GR (23-9) at #1 Janesville (31-7)

Collins Maxwell (18-7) at #8 North Tama (26-7)

Baxter (13-13) at GMG (8-16)