KDAO.COM Sports Report October 24th

Regional Quarterfinal Volleyball

#3 Grundy Center beat Hudson in 3 Sets: 25/12, 25/10, 25/17

BCLUW won a 5 Set Thriller at Belle Plaine: 23/25, 25/22, 11/25, 32/30, 15/9

Those two teams will meet Thursday Night in the Semifinals in Grundy Center. You can hear that game on Soft Rock 99.5 and online at KDAO.com.

North Tama beat Collins Maxwell in 3: 26/24, 25/9, 25/18

The Redhawks will play Montezuma on Thursday Night.

GR lost at #1 Janesville in 3: 12/25, 10/25, 13/25

Baxter beat GMG in 4: 25/15, 25/11, 24/26, 25/16

Audio Cuts: Grundy Center VB Coach Lori Willis, West Marshall VB Coach Denise Coberely.

Tonight’s Schedule

Regional Semifinal Volleyball 7:00 p.m.

West Marshall (28-10) at #12 Iowa Falls Alden (29-5)Listen to the Game on Soft Rock 99.5 or click on this link http://kdao.com/west-marshall-at-ia-falls-alden-regional-semifinal/

Benton (14-29) at #4 Mount Vernon (25-10)

The Two Winners will play in the Finals Monday Night in Tama.

Ames (6-21) at Marshalltown (21-12)

Waterloo West (11-24) at #1 Cedar Falls (38-2)

Winner’s play at the Top Seed remaining in the Finals Monday Night