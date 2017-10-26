Don't miss
KDAO.COM Sports Report October 26th
By Andy Jennings on October 26, 2017
Audio Cuts: Grundy Center Senior VB Player Landry Luhring, BCLUW VB Coach Kristen Garber, and East Marshall XC Coach Trent Taylor.
Tonight 7:00 p.m.
Regional Semifinal Volleyball
BCLUW (22-15) at #3 Grundy Center (34-6) Listen to the Game on Soft Rock 99.5 or Click this link to listen Online http://kdao.com/bcluw-at-grundy-center-regional-semifinal/
The Winner will play either Pekin or Pella Christian on Tuesday Night from Grinnell for the right to go to State.
#11 Montezuma (30-5) at #8 North Tama (26-7)
The Winner play’s either CAM or Coon Rapids Bayard on Tuesday Night for the right to go to State.