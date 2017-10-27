KDAO.COM Sports Report October 27th

Regional Semifinal Volleyball

#3 Grundy Center beat BCLUW in 3: 25/15, 25/12, 25/13.

Grundy Center will play Pella Christian Tuesday Night from the Grinnell High School for the Right to go to State.

#8 North Tama outlasted #11 Montezuma: 23/25, 19/25, 25/17, 25/5, 15/13.

North Tama will play Coon Rapids Bayard Tuesday Night from the Nevada High School for the Right to go to State.

Audio Cuts: Grundy Center VB Coach Lori Willis, Grundy Center VB Player Hailey Wallis, GR FB Coach John Olson.

Tonight’s Schedule

High School Football Playoffs 7:00 p.m. Kick

#9 GR (8-1) at #5 Wapsie Valley (9-0) Listen to the Game on Soft Rock 99.5 or Click on this link to listen online! http://kdao.com/gr-at-wapsie-valley-class-a-1st-round/



