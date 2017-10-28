Don't miss
    KDAO.COM Sports Report October 28th

    October 28, 2017

    High School Football Playoff Scores

    GR 14 Wapsie Valley 0

    Saint Ansgar 33 East Buchanan 17

    GR will play at Saint Ansgar in the Quarterfinals Friday Night.

    Union 42 Aplington Parkersburg 0

    New Hampton 21 Dike New Hartford 14.

    Audio Cuts: Grundy Center VB Coach Lori Willis

    Today’s Sports

    State Cross Country Meet in Fort Dodge.

    Area Athletes in the 2A Race: East Marshall and South Hardin Boy’s teams. Also running for the boys is GC-GR’s Derek Ciddio. In the Girl’s Race West Marshall’s Grace Girard and Avril Sinning. GC-GR’s Lilly Ehlers and Reagan Zinkula.

    Area Athletes in the 1A Race: In the Boys race BCLUW’s Caleb Silver and GMG’s Jackson Edens. In the Girls Race GMG’s Kyla Wilkening and AGWSR-IFA Aubrie Fisher.

     

     

     

     

     

     

