KDAO.COM Sports Report October 28th

High School Football Playoff Scores

GR 14 Wapsie Valley 0

Saint Ansgar 33 East Buchanan 17

GR will play at Saint Ansgar in the Quarterfinals Friday Night.

Union 42 Aplington Parkersburg 0

New Hampton 21 Dike New Hartford 14.

Audio Cuts: Grundy Center VB Coach Lori Willis

Today’s Sports

State Cross Country Meet in Fort Dodge.

Area Athletes in the 2A Race: East Marshall and South Hardin Boy’s teams. Also running for the boys is GC-GR’s Derek Ciddio. In the Girl’s Race West Marshall’s Grace Girard and Avril Sinning. GC-GR’s Lilly Ehlers and Reagan Zinkula.

Area Athletes in the 1A Race: In the Boys race BCLUW’s Caleb Silver and GMG’s Jackson Edens. In the Girls Race GMG’s Kyla Wilkening and AGWSR-IFA Aubrie Fisher.