KDAO.COM Sports Report October 30th

MHS Girl’s Swim Team Qualifies 3 for State. Alli and Sami Trowbridge in the Diving Competition and Zoe Beals in the 50 Yard Freestyle.

State Cross Country Meet.

2A Boys Race: South Hardin 8th, East Marshall 15th. Tigers led by Zakee Newman in 19th, and the Mustangs led by Cam Hungerford in 27th. GC-GR’s Derek Ciddio 90th.

1A Boys Race: BCLUW’s Caleb Silver 20th and GMG’s Jackson Edens 64th.

3A Girls Race: IFA-AGWSR’s Aubrie Fisher 25th.

2A Girls Race: GC-GR’s Lilly Ehlers 35th and Reagan Zinkula 106th. West Marshall’s Avril Sinning 51st and Grace Girard 75th.

1A Girls Race: GMG’s Kyla Wilkening 10th.

MCC Men’s Soccer team won a 1st round Regional Tournament match 3 to 1 over Northeast CC. The Tigers will now get a chance to avenge a 1 to 0 loss at Iowa Western when they play the Reivers tomorrow in a Semifinal.

MCC Women’s Volleyball team beat Iowa Lakes in 3.

Regional Championship Volleyball 7:00 p.m.

#15 Marshalltown (22-12) at #1 Cedar Falls (39-2) Listen to the match on Soft Rock 99.5 or Click on this link to Listen online! http://kdao.com/marshalltown-at-cedar-falls-regional-final/