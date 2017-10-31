KDAO.COM Sports Report October 31st

Regional Final Volleyball

#1 Cedar Falls beat #15 Marshalltown: 25/10, 25/15, 25/9. Marshalltown closes the season at 22 and 13.

#12 Iowa Falls-Alden beat #4 Mount Vernon: 13/25, 25/22, 10/25, 26/24, 15/10. Iowa Falls Alden will play Kuemper Catholic in the State Quarterfinals Wednesday November 8th at Noon.

MCC

The MCC Women’s Volleyball team beat Ellsworth in 3: 25/20, 25/17, 26/24. For Marshalltown they notched their 20th win of the year. Also in this game Jelena Dukic got her 1000th assist of the season.

Audio Cuts: Grundy Center VB Coach Lori Willis, Grundy Center VB Player Hailey Wallis, GR Football Coach John Olson.

Tonight Sports

Regional Final Volleyball 7:00 p.m.

#3 Grundy Center (35-6) vs Pella Christian (21-16) at Grinnell: Listen to the Game on Soft Rock 99.5 or click this link http://kdao.com/grundy-center-vs-pella-christian-2a-regional-final/

#8 North Tama (27-7) vs Coon Rapids Bayard (21-13) at Nevada