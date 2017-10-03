Don't miss
    Home   >   News   >   KDAO.COM Sports Report October 3rd

    KDAO.COM Sports Report October 3rd

    By on October 3, 2017

     

    Audio Cuts:MHS Boy’s Golf Coach Lucas Johnson, and MHS Volleyball Coach Chris Brees.

    1A Regional Volleyball Pairings released. On October 17th GR will host AGWSR with the Winner to play at #1 Janesville. On October 17th Colo-Nesco at Baxter with the winner to play at GMG.

    Today’s Schedule

    In Volleyball AGWSR at #3 Grundy Center, BCLUW at West Marshall, #15 Johnston at Marshalltown, #8 North Tama at GMG, South Hardin will host Jesup, GR at East Marshall.

    MHS Boys Golf team will compete in a district meet at Pheasant Ridge in Cedar Falls.

    MHS Girl’s Swim team Hosts Johnston.

    In Cross Country a big Invite is being held in Dike. BCLUW, GCGR, IFA-AGWSR, North Tama and West Marshall will all be on hand.

     

     Previous Sports Reports