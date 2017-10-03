KDAO.COM Sports Report October 3rd

Audio Cuts:MHS Boy’s Golf Coach Lucas Johnson, and MHS Volleyball Coach Chris Brees.

1A Regional Volleyball Pairings released. On October 17th GR will host AGWSR with the Winner to play at #1 Janesville. On October 17th Colo-Nesco at Baxter with the winner to play at GMG.

Today’s Schedule

In Volleyball AGWSR at #3 Grundy Center, BCLUW at West Marshall, #15 Johnston at Marshalltown, #8 North Tama at GMG, South Hardin will host Jesup, GR at East Marshall.

MHS Boys Golf team will compete in a district meet at Pheasant Ridge in Cedar Falls.

MHS Girl’s Swim team Hosts Johnston.

In Cross Country a big Invite is being held in Dike. BCLUW, GCGR, IFA-AGWSR, North Tama and West Marshall will all be on hand.