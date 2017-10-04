KDAO.COM Sports Report October 4th

The MHS Boys Golf team qualified for State. The Bobcats took 2nd to Cedar Falls with a 307. Tate Carlson had the top score for Marshalltown with a 73 which put him 4th overall.

Cross Country at Dike. BCLUW’s Caleb Silver was the top area finisher in the boy’s race taking 5th. IFA-AGWSR’s Aubrie Fisher was the top finisher in the girl’s race placing 4th.

In Volleyball West Marshall beat BCLUW in 4 Games, #3 Grundy Center swept AGWSR in 3, GR beat East Marshall in 3, #8 North Tama rolled past GMG in 3, Jesup beat South Hardin in 3 Games.