Don't miss
    Home   >   News   >   KDAO.COM Sports Report October 4th

    KDAO.COM Sports Report October 4th

    By on October 4, 2017

     

    The MHS Boys Golf team qualified for State. The Bobcats took 2nd to Cedar Falls with a 307. Tate Carlson had the top score for Marshalltown with a 73 which put him 4th overall.

    Cross Country at Dike. BCLUW’s Caleb Silver was the top area finisher in the boy’s race taking 5th. IFA-AGWSR’s Aubrie Fisher was the top finisher in the girl’s race placing 4th.

    In Volleyball West Marshall beat BCLUW in 4 Games, #3 Grundy Center swept AGWSR in 3, GR beat East Marshall in 3, #8 North Tama rolled past GMG in 3, Jesup beat South Hardin in 3 Games.

     

     

     Previous Sports Reports