KDAO.COM Sports Report October 6th

MHS Girl’s Swim Team loses to Johnston 124 to 62. Senior Zoe Beals won the 50 and 100 yard freestyle. Alli Trowbridge took 1st in Diving.

High School Volleyball Scores: MHS Swept DSM East (25/7, 25/14, 25/14), BCLUW beat AGWSR in 4 (21/25, 26/16, 25/23, 25/20), #8 North Tama Rolled Meskwaki (25/12, 25/15, 25/1), Ogden beat Colo-Nesco in 3 ( 25/16, 25/15, 25/15).

Cross Country Results from Jewel. Caleb Silver was the top area finisher in the boy’s race taking 5th. Melinda Puumala was the top area finisher in the girl’s race placing 7th.

High School Football Schedule

6:00 p.m. Kick

#9 Colo-Nesco (5-1 4-0) at HLV (5-2 4-0) Watch the Game by clicking this link http://kdao.com/colo-nesco-at-hlv-district-football/

East Marshall (4-2 2-1) at Saydel (4-2 1-2)

GMG (0-6 0-4) at Colfax Mingo (3-4 2-2)

7:00 p.m. Kick

#6 Hudson (6-0 4-0) at #1 GR (6-0 4-0) Listen to the Game on Soft Rock 99.5 or Click on this Link http://kdao.com/gr-vs-hudson-district-football/

BCLUW (2-4 1-3) at Belmond Klemme (5-1 3-1)

Grundy Center (3-3 2-2) at Nashua Plainfield (4-2 3-1)

Clarksville (2-4 1-2) at AGWSR (3-3 1-2)

Grand View Christian (0-6 0-4) at North Tama (1-5 0-4

Twin Cedars (2-4 1-3) at Meskwaki (0-6 0-4)

7:30 p.m. Kick

Decorah (4-2 2-2) at South Tama (2-4 1-3)

MHS Boy’s Golf Team begins Day one of the State Meet at Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown

Saturday 4:00 p.m. Due to Rain

Marshalltown (1-5 0-2) at Fort Dodge (3-3 0-2)

Monday 6:00 p.m. Due to Rain

South Hardin (1-6 0-4) at West Marshall (3-3 1-2)