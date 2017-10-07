KDAO.COM Sports Report October 7th
High School Football Scores
HLV 69 to Colo-Nesco 14: Colo-Nesco must beat Moravia next week and Tri County in week 9 to clinch a playoff spot.
Nashua Plainfield 14 Grundy Center 13: The loss eliminates Grundy Center from Playoff contention.
Dike New Hartford 16 Roland Story 0
Belmond Klemme 30 BCLUW 6
Belle Plaine 42 BGM 14: Belle Plaine is 5 and 0 in Class A District 5.
Twin Cedars 30 Meskwaki 8
AGWSR 38 Clarksville 0
Decorah 49 South Tama 6.
High School Football Postponement
#1 GR will Host #6 Hudson Today at 3:00 p.m. Listen to the game on Soft Rock 99.5 or Click this link http://kdao.com/gr-vs-hudson-district-football/
Marshalltown at Fort Dodge Today at 4:00 p.m.
East Marshall leads Saydel 27 to 0 at halftime, that game will be restarted at 7:30 p.m. Tonight.
West Marshall will host South Hardin Monday Night at 6:00 p.m.
North Tama will host Grand View Christian Monday Night at 6:00 p.m.
The MHS Boy’s Golf team leads the Boy’s State Golf tournament by one stroke after shooting a 291 on day 0ne. Johnston is in 2nd with a 292, Indianola a 297, Ames and Waukee each shot a 298. The Bobcats were led by Cole Davis who shot a 69. The final day of the tournament is today at Elmwood Country Club.