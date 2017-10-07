KDAO.COM Sports Report October 7th

High School Football Scores

HLV 69 to Colo-Nesco 14: Colo-Nesco must beat Moravia next week and Tri County in week 9 to clinch a playoff spot.

Nashua Plainfield 14 Grundy Center 13: The loss eliminates Grundy Center from Playoff contention.

Dike New Hartford 16 Roland Story 0

Belmond Klemme 30 BCLUW 6

Belle Plaine 42 BGM 14: Belle Plaine is 5 and 0 in Class A District 5.

Twin Cedars 30 Meskwaki 8

AGWSR 38 Clarksville 0

Decorah 49 South Tama 6.

High School Football Postponement

#1 GR will Host #6 Hudson Today at 3:00 p.m. Listen to the game on Soft Rock 99.5 or Click this link http://kdao.com/gr-vs-hudson-district-football/

Marshalltown at Fort Dodge Today at 4:00 p.m.

East Marshall leads Saydel 27 to 0 at halftime, that game will be restarted at 7:30 p.m. Tonight.

West Marshall will host South Hardin Monday Night at 6:00 p.m.

North Tama will host Grand View Christian Monday Night at 6:00 p.m.

The MHS Boy’s Golf team leads the Boy’s State Golf tournament by one stroke after shooting a 291 on day 0ne. Johnston is in 2nd with a 292, Indianola a 297, Ames and Waukee each shot a 298. The Bobcats were led by Cole Davis who shot a 69. The final day of the tournament is today at Elmwood Country Club.