KDAO.COM Sports Report October 9th

The MHS Boy’s Golf team won the 4A State Title with a two day score of 581. Marshalltown finished 17 strokes in front of Johnston who shot a 598. Nate Vance won medalist honors by sinking an Eagle Putt on the 18th Hole in a Sudden Death Playoff. Vance Shot a 71, Cole Davis and Luke Appel shot a 73 and Tate Carlson had a 74.

High School Football

#6 Hudson 5 #1 GR 0: The Rebels had their 29 game win streak snapped. The loss pushed them to 3rd place in the district. They host Belle Plaine whose tied for 1st with Hudson Friday.

Fort Dodge 49 Marshalltown 12

East Marshall 47 Saydel 6: The Mustangs control their own destiny with just 2 games to play. If East Marshall beats both A-P and Dike New Hartford they will be district Champions.

Volleyball

Marshalltown won the Oskaloosa Tournament. The Bobcats beat Saydel, Ottumwa, North Polk and Gilbert.

West Marshall got 2nd at the BCLUW Tournament. The Trojans lost in the championship game to New Hampton in 3 Games: 23/25, 25/22, 6/15. West Marshall went 4 and 1 on the day. East Marshall went 0-4. BCLUW went 2 and 1 in pool play then lost a hard fought semifinal match to West Marshall: 21/25, 21/25.

Grundy Center competed in the Mini State Tournament at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. Dike New Hartford won the Tournament with a 3 set win against Dowling. Grundy Center beat West Liberty and Roosevelt in pool play. They lost to Lin Marr. In the quarterfinals they beat Dubuque Hempstead before losing to Dowling in the Semifinals: 19/25, 15/25.

The MCC Volleyball team went 1 and 1 at a tournament in Mason City. The Tigers beat Iowa Lakes in 3: 25/11, 25/20, 25/22. MCC would fall in the night cap to NIACC in a 5 Set Thriller: 25/14, 18/25, 12/25, 25/23, 15/12

Today’s Sports

High School Football Makeup Games

6:00 p.m. Kickoff

West Marshall (3-3 1-2) Hosts South Hardin (1-6 0-4)

North Tama (1-5 0-4) hosts Grand View Christian (0-6 0-4)