KDAO.com Tournament Softball: July 10th BCLUW at Columbus Catholic 7:00 p.m.

KDAO.com Continues coverage of Regional Tournament Softball Monday Night from Waterloo. 12th Rated BCLUW stands just one win from a return trip to State. Standing in the Comets way is the 5th Rated Sailors of Waterloo Columbus Catholic and a 2A Regional Final. Andy Jennings will have the call pregame coverage 6:50, First Pitch set for 7 p.m. Click on the Link above to Listen Online!!!