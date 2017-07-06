KDAO.com Tournament Softball: July 7th BCLUW vs South Hamilton 7:00 p.m.

KDAO.com Continues coverage of Regional Tournament Softball Friday Night. 12th Rated BCLUW will Collide with 13th Rated South Hamilton in a Regional Semifinal in Conrad. Andy Jennings will have the call pregame coverage 6:55, First Pitch set for 7 p.m. The Winner will play for the Right to go to State on Monday Night vs Either #5 Columbus Catholic or Ogden. Click on the Link above to Listen to the Game Online!!!