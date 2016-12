Click Here to Watch

KDAO.com continues coverage of High School Basketball Tuesday January 3rd from the Meskwaki Settlement School. Colo-Nesco will go on the road to meet Iowa Star South Conference Rival Meskwaki. Andy Jennings will have the call pregame coverage 6:24, Tip off of the girls game set for 6:30, followed by the boys game. Click on the link above to watch both games online!