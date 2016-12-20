Don't miss
KDAO Online Basketball West Marshall vs North Polk 12-22-16 6:15 p.m.
By Andy Jennings on December 20, 2016
Click Here to Watch
KDAO.com Continues coverage of High School Basketball Thursday Night from State Center. West Marshall will end the first half of the season with a non-conference Double header vs North Polk. Andy Jennings will have the call pregame coverage 6:08, tip off of the girls game set for 6:15 p.m. followed by the boys game. Click on the link above to watch both games online!