KDAO Online Boys District Basketball South Hardin at Roland Story 2-13-17 8:00 p.m.
By Andy Jennings on February 11, 2017
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN
KDAO.com begins coverage of boys tournament basketball Monday Night from Story City. South Hardin will go on the road and meet Roland Story in a 2A District Quarterfinal. Roland Story beat South Hardin in the regular season 56 to 52. Andy Jennings will have the call pregame coverage 7:55, tip off set for 8 depending on how long game one lasts between Ogden and Madrid. Click on the link above to listen online!