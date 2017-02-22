KDAO Online Boys Substate Basketball East Marshall vs South Hamilton 2-25-17 7:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

KDAO.com continues coverage of Boys Tournament Basketball Saturday Night from the Nevada High School Gymnasium. East Marshall after back to back two point victories stands just one win a way from their first trip to the Boys State Basketball Tournament. In the Mustangs way are the 9th rated Hawks of South Hamilton. Andy Jennings will have the call pregame coverage 6:50, tip set for 7 pm. Click on the link above to Listen!