KDAO Online Boys Tournament Basketball South Hardin at Roland Story 2-13-17 8:00 p.m.

KDAO.com begins coverage of boys tournament basketball Monday Night from Story City. South Hardin will go on the road and meet Roland Story in a 2A District Quarterfinal. Roland Story beat South Hardin in the regular season 56 to 52. Andy Jennings will have the call pregame coverage 7:55, tip off set for 8 depending on how long game one lasts between Ogden and Madrid. Click on the link above to listen online!