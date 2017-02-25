KDAO Online Girls State Basketball Nevada vs North Scott 2-28-17 6:45 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

KDAO.com begins coverage of Girls State Tournament Basketball Tuesday Night from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Nevada won the Class 3A title two years ago and finished runner up last year. Now the Cubs in Class 4A will meet North Scott in a State Quarterfinal. Andy Jennings will have the call pregame coverage 6:35, tip off set for 6:45. Click on the link above to Listen!