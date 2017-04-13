KDAO Sports Daily Preview 4/13/17

Don't miss
    By on April 13, 2017

    High School Track

    East Marshall Girls hosting a big meet in Legrand. Other area teams on hand BCLUW and Colo-Nesco.

    MHS Boys will go to Ames.

    Hudson will host a big boys meet. Area teams involved include BCLUW, East Marshall, West Marshall, AGWSR, Grundy Center, North Tama, South Hardin, GR and GMG.

    DNH Girls host a big meet in Dike. Area teams on hand include South Hardin, North Tama, Grundy Center and West Marshall.

    High School Soccer

    MHS Boys (2-2) at Ottumwa (3-1).

    ST/EM Boys (1-2) at Clear Creek Amana (3-1).

    ST/EM Girls (1-2) hosts Clear Creek Amana (4-0).

    High School Tennis

    Boys

    MHS Boys (4-2) Host #10 Mason City (4-0).

    South Hardin (0-2) at Iowa Falls-Alden (2-1).

    Girls

    MHS Girls (2-2) at Mason city (3-2).

    South Hardin(0-1)  host Aplington Parkersburg.\

    GCGR at Webster City.

    High School Golf

    West Marshall Girls at South Hamilton

    West Marshall Boys at South Hardin.

    The BCLUW teams at North Tama.

    The Grundy Center teams host East Marshall.

    Junior College Softball

    MCC at Central CC for a double header.