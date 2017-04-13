KDAO Sports Daily Preview 4/13/17
High School Track
East Marshall Girls hosting a big meet in Legrand. Other area teams on hand BCLUW and Colo-Nesco.
MHS Boys will go to Ames.
Hudson will host a big boys meet. Area teams involved include BCLUW, East Marshall, West Marshall, AGWSR, Grundy Center, North Tama, South Hardin, GR and GMG.
DNH Girls host a big meet in Dike. Area teams on hand include South Hardin, North Tama, Grundy Center and West Marshall.
High School Soccer
MHS Boys (2-2) at Ottumwa (3-1).
ST/EM Boys (1-2) at Clear Creek Amana (3-1).
ST/EM Girls (1-2) hosts Clear Creek Amana (4-0).
High School Tennis
Boys
MHS Boys (4-2) Host #10 Mason City (4-0).
South Hardin (0-2) at Iowa Falls-Alden (2-1).
Girls
MHS Girls (2-2) at Mason city (3-2).
South Hardin(0-1) host Aplington Parkersburg.\
GCGR at Webster City.
High School Golf
West Marshall Girls at South Hamilton
West Marshall Boys at South Hardin.
The BCLUW teams at North Tama.
The Grundy Center teams host East Marshall.
Junior College Softball
MCC at Central CC for a double header.