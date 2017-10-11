Don't miss
Marshalltown Area Chamber of Commerce Candidates Forum Video Replays: October 13th & 14th at 7:00 p.m. on KDAO-TV:
By Andy Jennings on October 11, 2017
CLICK HERE TO WATCH
Watch the 2017 Marshalltown Area Chamber of Commerce Candidates Forum on KDAO-TV. The Broadcast will be replayed Friday Night and Saturday Night at 7:00 p.m. The Channels you can watch this on include KDAO-TV 45, Mediacom and Partner Cable Channel 12 and Heart of Iowa Digital Channel 6. An online version of the broadcast will be available Monday!