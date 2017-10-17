Path to the Playoffs (UPDATED)
By Andy Jennings
on October 17, 2017
Here is how our area teams can make the playoffs with Week 9 of the High School Football Season Upon us.
CLASS A District 5
|Gladbrook Reinbeck
|To win the District Title
|GR needs to beat Colfax Mingo by 7 or More Points
|Belle Plaine needs to beat Hudson
|2nd Place
|GR needs to win at Colfax Mingo
|That would clinch at least 2nd place in the District.
|Hudson
|District Champions with a Win
|2nd Place
|Loss at Belle Plaine
|GR losing at Colfax Mingo.
|Belle Plaine
|District Champions
|Win vs Hudson
|GR Loss at Colfax Mingo.
|2nd Place
|Win vs Hudson
|GR Win at Colfax Mingo
|It would be a 3 way tie so it would go by who had the highest point differential.
2A District 3 Scenarios
|West Marshall
|The Trojans can clinch the 2nd seed by the following Combination
|West Marshall beats Roland Story
|Dike New Hartford beats East Marshall
|Saydel beat Aplington Parkersburg.
|West Marshall holds the tiebreaker over AP via their 34 to 28 win.
|East Marshall
|The Mustangs can clinch the 2nd seed by the Following Combination
|East Marshall beats Dike New Hartford
|West Marshall beats Roland Story
|EM would win the tiebreaker via wins over both DNH and West Marshall.
|Aplington Parkersburg
|District Champions with a Win over Saydel
|2nd Place
|A-P Loses to Saydel
|DNH beats East Marshall
|Roland Story beats West Marshall.
|Left out
|A-P loses to Saydel
|DNH Beats East Marshall
|West Marshall beats Roland Story.
|Dike New Hartford
|Beat East Marshall and at worst 2nd in the District
|District Champions with a win and A-P loss to Saydel
|Left Out
|Lose to East Marshall
|West Marshall beat Roland Story.
8 Man District 5
|Colo-Nesco
|Win at Tri-County by 17 Plus
|Moravia Lose vs Melcher Dallas
|This would create a 3 way tie and CN would get in on the Points tiebreaker.