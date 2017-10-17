Don't miss
    Path to the Playoffs (UPDATED)

    October 17, 2017

    Here is how our area teams can make the playoffs with Week 9 of the High School Football Season Upon us.

    CLASS A District 5

    Gladbrook Reinbeck
    To win the District Title
    GR needs to beat Colfax Mingo by 7 or More Points
    Belle Plaine needs to beat Hudson
    2nd Place
    GR needs to win at Colfax Mingo
    That would clinch at least 2nd place in the District.
    Hudson
    District Champions with a Win
    2nd Place
    Loss at Belle Plaine
    GR losing at Colfax Mingo.
    Belle Plaine
    District Champions
    Win vs Hudson
    GR Loss at Colfax Mingo.
    2nd Place
    Win vs Hudson
    GR Win at Colfax Mingo
    It would be a 3 way tie so it would go by who had the highest point differential.

    2A District 3 Scenarios

    West Marshall
    The Trojans can clinch the 2nd seed by the following Combination
    West Marshall beats Roland Story
    Dike New Hartford beats East Marshall
    Saydel beat Aplington Parkersburg.
    West Marshall holds the tiebreaker over AP via their 34 to 28 win.
    East Marshall
    The Mustangs can clinch the 2nd seed by the Following Combination
    East Marshall beats Dike New Hartford
    West Marshall beats Roland Story
    EM would win the tiebreaker via wins over both DNH and West Marshall.
    Aplington Parkersburg
    District Champions with a Win over Saydel
    2nd Place
    A-P Loses to Saydel
    DNH beats East Marshall
    Roland Story beats West Marshall.
    Left out
    A-P loses to Saydel
    DNH Beats East Marshall
    West Marshall beats Roland Story.
    Dike New Hartford
    Beat East Marshall and at worst 2nd in the District
    District Champions with a win and A-P loss to Saydel
    Left Out
    Lose to East Marshall
    West Marshall beat Roland Story.

    8 Man District 5

    Colo-Nesco
    Win at Tri-County by 17 Plus
    Moravia Lose vs Melcher Dallas
    This would create a 3 way tie and CN would get in on the Points tiebreaker.

     