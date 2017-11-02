Soft Rock 99.5 State Volleyball: Grundy Center vs Sidney: November 8th 4:00 p.m.

KDAO begins coverage of the State Volleyball Tournament Wednesday Afternoon at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Grundy Center will meet Sidney in a 2A Regional Quarterfinal with the winner to play in the Semifinals Thursday Afternoon. Chuck Carpenter will have the call pregame coverage 3:50 p.m., First Serve set for 4 p.m. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or Click on the link above to listen to the match online!