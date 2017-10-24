Soft Rock 99.5 Tournament Volleyball: Grundy Center vs BCLUW: October 26th 7:00 p.m.

KDAO Continues coverage of High School Tournament Volleyball Thursday Night from Grundy Center. It will be a battle of NICL Teams when BCLUW travels to #3 Grundy Center for a Regional Semifinal. The Winner plays either Pella Christian or Pekin Monday in the Finals. Chuck Carpenter will have the call pregame coverage 6:50, First Serve set for 7 pm. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or Click on the link above to Listen Online!