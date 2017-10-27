Soft Rock 99.5 Tournament Volleyball: Grundy Center vs Pella Christian: October 31st 7:00 p.m.

KDAO Continues coverage of High School Tournament Volleyball Tuesday Night from Grinnell. 3rd Rated Grundy Center is just one win away from a 3rd straight trip to State. The Spartans will take on Pella Christian in a 2A Regional Championship Game. Chuck Carpenter will have the call pregame coverage 6:50, First Serve set for 7:00 p.m. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or click on the link above to listen online!