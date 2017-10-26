Don't miss
Soft Rock 99.5 Tournament Volleyball: Marshalltown at Cedar Falls: October 30th 7:00 p.m.
By Andy Jennings on October 26, 2017
Click Here to Listen
KDAO Continues Coverage of High School Tournament Volleyball Monday Night from Cedar Falls. 15th Ranked Marshalltown stands just one win away from a trip to State. Standing in the Bobcats way is Top Rated Cedar Falls. Chuck Carpenter will have the call pregame coverage 6:50, First Serve set for 7:00 p.m. Tune into Soft Rock 99.5 or Click on the link above to Listen Online!