Soft Rock 99.5 Tournament Volleyball: Marshalltown at Cedar Falls: October 30th 7:00 p.m.

KDAO Continues Coverage of High School Tournament Volleyball Monday Night from Cedar Falls. 15th Ranked Marshalltown stands just one win away from a trip to State. Standing in the Bobcats way is Top Rated Cedar Falls. Chuck Carpenter will have the call pregame coverage 6:50, First Serve set for 7:00 p.m. Tune into Soft Rock 99.5 or Click on the link above to Listen Online!